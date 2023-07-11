Ethnic students get scholarship at Kalai





Kalai Upazila administration organized the distribution programme in the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning under the programme titled 'Development Assistance for Special Areas under implementation from the Prime Minister's Office'.

Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Salehin Tanveer Gazi was present as the chief guest at the programme with Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jannant Ara Tithi in the chair.

Kalai Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President Md Minfuzur Rahman Milon spoke as a special guest at the programme.

At the programme, the speakers said the government has given scholarships to the students of small ethnic groups of the upazila to establish themselves and continue their studies. Therefore, the government is working tirelessly to ensure that students do not drop out of higher education.

