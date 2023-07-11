Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ethnic students get scholarship at Kalai

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, July 10: The students of small ethnic group were provided scholarship in Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday.
Kalai Upazila administration organized the distribution programme in the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning under the programme titled 'Development Assistance for Special Areas under implementation from the Prime Minister's Office'.
Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Salehin Tanveer Gazi was present as the chief guest at the programme with Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jannant Ara Tithi in the chair.
Kalai Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President Md Minfuzur Rahman Milon spoke as a special guest at the programme.
At the programme, the speakers said the government has given scholarships to the students of small ethnic groups of the upazila to establish themselves and continue their studies. Therefore, the government is working tirelessly to ensure that students do not drop out of higher education.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Giant crocodiles in Dacope rivers create panic
Ethnic students get scholarship at Kalai
Two arrested in rape cases in Munshiganj, Netrakona
Seven people killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps
Three to die, another jailed in different cases
AL leader distributes horses to char families at Sundarganj
Four murdered in Rajshahi, Faridpur
Bhandaria municipal polls: Election code violation alleged


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft