Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:34 AM
Two arrested in rape cases in Munshiganj, Netrakona

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in different cases in two districts- Munshiganj and Netrakona, in two days.
MUNSHIGANJ: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was arrested for violating a teenage girl on the roof of Munshiganj General Hospital in the town.
Sheikh Shakil, a joint general secretary of Ward No. 2 of BCL under Munshiganj Municipality, was arrested at around 3:30 am on Sunday from Bhoberchar Hoglakandi area in Gajaria Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Tariquzzaman confirmed the matter.
The OC said Shakil moved to Narayanganj soon after the case filed. Later on, he fled from one place to    another.
Local police source traced Shakil's location through information technology. After tracing him, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Enamul Haque conducted a drive in Bhoberchar Hoglakandi area early Sunday, and nabbed Shakil from there.
He will be produced before the court seeking remand for questioning.
Earlier around 12:30 am on Tuesday, Shakil dragged a teenage girl into the roof of Munshiganj General Hospital and raped her there. He also threatened the girl not to disclose the matter.
The victim girl very often stays with her mother, a third grade employee of the hospital, at the hospital as there is no body in their house.
On July 6, the victim's mother filed a case with Munshiganj Sadar PS accusing Shakil.
NETRAKONA: Police arrested a teenager as he allegedly raped a schoolgirl and circulated its video on TikTok and Facebook in Mohanganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The arrestee is Md Farabi Khan Asif, 19, son of Ferdous Khan of Manshri Village under Siyadhar Union in the upazila.
According to the case statement, Asif took the girl to an isolated place on June 12, 2023, and violated her. He recorded the act and circulated the video on TikTok and facebook on Wednesday.
Later on Friday night, a case was filed following a complaint lodged by the     victim.
Mohanganj PS OC Rafiqul Islam said Asif was arrested at around 4:45 am on Saturday from Manshri Village.
However, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday afternoon, the OC added.


