Seven people killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps





PANCHAGARH: Two teenage boys were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Kumar Roy, 18, son of Ripon Chandra Roy, a resident of Sundardighi Union, and Dipu Roy Apon, 17, son of Debendra Roy, a resident of Debiduba Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, three boys were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony in Pamuli Union of the upazila riding on a motorcycle at around 1:30 am. At that time, a stone-laden truck from Tentulia hit their motorcycle in Laxmirhat, which left the two boys dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

Later on, being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene.

NETRAKONA: A man and his son were killed and at least five others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place in Sakua Bazar area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh road under the upazila at around 4:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Abul Hashem alias Alauddin, 45, son of Amzad Fakir, a resident of Kamarura Village under Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District, and one of his sons Boni Amin, 12.

The injured persons are: Rubia Akhter, 40, wife of deceased Alauddin, their son Adam Ali, 8, two daughters Ayesha Akhter, 14, and Fatema Akhter, 2, and the CNG driver.

Police and local sources said Abul Hashem alias Alauddin along with his family members was going to a relative's house in Atpara Upazila of the district from the house in the afternoon riding by a CNG. On the way, a Mymensingh-bound passenger-laden bus from Netrakona hit the CNG in Sakua Bazar area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh road under Sadar Upazila at around 4:30 pm, which left Boni Amin dead on the spot and six others seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where Alauddin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Additional Superintend of Police (Netrakona Sadar Circle) Shibli Sadiq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PABNA: A former union parishad (UP) chairman was killed after a bus hit his motorcycle in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Jalal Uddin Mia, 65, hailed from Ahammedpur Village in the upazila. He was the chairman of Ahammedpur UP in the upazila.

Quoting locals, In-Charge of Madhpur Highway PS Joynal Abedin said the accident took place in Ahammedpur area on Dhaka-Pabna Highway at around 6 am, which left Jalal Uddin seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the police official added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A madrasa student was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in front of Narayanpur Fire Service Office on the Nabinagar-Companiganj road in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Nasir Uddin, 19, son of Basir Mia, a resident of Bholachang Village under Nabinagar Municipality. He was an Alim first year student at Narayanpur DS Qamil Madrasa.

Of the injured, two were identified as Himel and the driver of a nasiman (local vehicle) Obaidul.

According to police and local sources, a nosimon carrying three persons overturned after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a vehicle in front of Narayanpur Fire Service Office on the Nabinagar-Companiganj road in the morning, which left four persons including the nasiman driver critically injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Nabinagar Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted Nasir to Cumilla. Later on, he was further referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Mohammad Nasir Uddin succumbed to his injuries on the way to the DMCH.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Jyoti Cold Storage area on the Deluabari-Chawbaria road of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Mokhlesur Rahman, 45, son of Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Chakkanu Village under Kusumba Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mokhlesur was going to Chawbaria Haat with his bhotbhoti (local vehicle) loaded with cows. When he reached the Jyoti Cold Storage area, bricks from a railing of the cold storage fell on Mokhlesur all of a sudden, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it to the deceased's family members.

Manda PS OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident.

Seven people including a man and his son have been killed and at least nine others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Panchagarh, Netrakona, Pabna, Brahmanbaria and Naogaon, in four days.PANCHAGARH: Two teenage boys were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.The deceased were identified as Sabuj Kumar Roy, 18, son of Ripon Chandra Roy, a resident of Sundardighi Union, and Dipu Roy Apon, 17, son of Debendra Roy, a resident of Debiduba Union in the upazila.According to police and local sources, three boys were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony in Pamuli Union of the upazila riding on a motorcycle at around 1:30 am. At that time, a stone-laden truck from Tentulia hit their motorcycle in Laxmirhat, which left the two boys dead on the spot and another seriously injured.Later on, being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debiganj Police Station (PS) Iftekharul Mokaddem confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.NETRAKONA: A man and his son were killed and at least five others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The accident took place in Sakua Bazar area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh road under the upazila at around 4:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Abul Hashem alias Alauddin, 45, son of Amzad Fakir, a resident of Kamarura Village under Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District, and one of his sons Boni Amin, 12.The injured persons are: Rubia Akhter, 40, wife of deceased Alauddin, their son Adam Ali, 8, two daughters Ayesha Akhter, 14, and Fatema Akhter, 2, and the CNG driver.Police and local sources said Abul Hashem alias Alauddin along with his family members was going to a relative's house in Atpara Upazila of the district from the house in the afternoon riding by a CNG. On the way, a Mymensingh-bound passenger-laden bus from Netrakona hit the CNG in Sakua Bazar area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh road under Sadar Upazila at around 4:30 pm, which left Boni Amin dead on the spot and six others seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where Alauddin succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.Additional Superintend of Police (Netrakona Sadar Circle) Shibli Sadiq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.PABNA: A former union parishad (UP) chairman was killed after a bus hit his motorcycle in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Jalal Uddin Mia, 65, hailed from Ahammedpur Village in the upazila. He was the chairman of Ahammedpur UP in the upazila.Quoting locals, In-Charge of Madhpur Highway PS Joynal Abedin said the accident took place in Ahammedpur area on Dhaka-Pabna Highway at around 6 am, which left Jalal Uddin seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and took him to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the police official added.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A madrasa student was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in front of Narayanpur Fire Service Office on the Nabinagar-Companiganj road in the morning.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Nasir Uddin, 19, son of Basir Mia, a resident of Bholachang Village under Nabinagar Municipality. He was an Alim first year student at Narayanpur DS Qamil Madrasa.Of the injured, two were identified as Himel and the driver of a nasiman (local vehicle) Obaidul.According to police and local sources, a nosimon carrying three persons overturned after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a vehicle in front of Narayanpur Fire Service Office on the Nabinagar-Companiganj road in the morning, which left four persons including the nasiman driver critically injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Nabinagar Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted Nasir to Cumilla. Later on, he was further referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).Mohammad Nasir Uddin succumbed to his injuries on the way to the DMCH.MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Jyoti Cold Storage area on the Deluabari-Chawbaria road of the upazila at noon.The deceased was identified as Mokhlesur Rahman, 45, son of Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Chakkanu Village under Kusumba Union in the upazila.Local sources said Mokhlesur was going to Chawbaria Haat with his bhotbhoti (local vehicle) loaded with cows. When he reached the Jyoti Cold Storage area, bricks from a railing of the cold storage fell on Mokhlesur all of a sudden, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it to the deceased's family members.Manda PS OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee confirmed the incident.