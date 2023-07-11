Video
Three to die, another jailed in different cases

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Monday sentenced three people to death and another to 14 years of imprisonment in different murder and arms cases in two districts- Gopalganj and Laxmipur.
GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three persons to death for killing a trader in Tungipara Upazila in 2021.
Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Maksudur Rahman handed down the verdict.
The condemned convicts are: Mofizur Rahman alias Mofiz Howladar, Abdullah Shikder and Sajedul Islam.
The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each.
According to the prosecution, the three convicts hacked trader Lutfar Molla to death on October 7, 2021 in Nilfa Bazar area under Tungipara Upazila.
The deceased's son Sajeeb Molla filed a murder case with Tungipara Police Station in this connection on the next day.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the three persons to the court.
Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to 14 years of jail in an arms case.
District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.
The convict is Manik Mia Prakash alias Kalu Manik, 45, son of late Mujibur Rahman of Uttar Fatehpur Village in Ramganj Upazila of the district.
Assistant Public Prosecutor Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the       matter.


