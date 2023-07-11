AL leader distributes horses to char families at Sundarganj







According to sources concerned, horse carts are the easiest way to earn money among the poor char-dwellers of the district.



Taking this in view, Afroja Bari, president of Bangladesh Awami League, Sundarganj Upazila unit, took a decision to provide horses to the helpless people living in the chars to help them engage in income-generating activities.



Political leaders of Upazila Awami League, local Union Parishad chairmen and local elite were present on the occasion.

The elite of the upazila highly appreciated the horse distribution activity to the poor people of the chars for making money.

Kapasia UP Chairman Md Manju Miah said it was not easy for the poor char people to decorate or make a horse carriage because it costs a lot of money ranging TK 80,000 to 1,00000.



For providing the beneficiary families with horses, he thanked her and expressed his gratefulness to the president of Upazila Awami League.



GAIBANDHA, July 10: President of Sundarganj Upazila Awami League Afroja Bari distributed horses to six poor families of the chars in the upazila on Sunday for income generation.According to sources concerned, horse carts are the easiest way to earn money among the poor char-dwellers of the district.Taking this in view, Afroja Bari, president of Bangladesh Awami League, Sundarganj Upazila unit, took a decision to provide horses to the helpless people living in the chars to help them engage in income-generating activities.Accordingly, she distributed the horses to six char-dwellers of Kapasia and Horipur unions of the upazila on Sunday to help them earn money through carrying char people and their goods.Political leaders of Upazila Awami League, local Union Parishad chairmen and local elite were present on the occasion.The elite of the upazila highly appreciated the horse distribution activity to the poor people of the chars for making money.Kapasia UP Chairman Md Manju Miah said it was not easy for the poor char people to decorate or make a horse carriage because it costs a lot of money ranging TK 80,000 to 1,00000.For providing the beneficiary families with horses, he thanked her and expressed his gratefulness to the president of Upazila Awami League.