Four murdered in Rajshahi, Faridpur





RAJSHAHI: Three people including two brothers were killed in a clash in between two groups of villagers at Musrapara Eazpur in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident happened at around 9 am that also left 12 others injured.

The deceased were identified as Meher Ali, 65 and Naimul, 70, sons of Alimuddin of Kanupara Village in Godagari Upazila; and Sohel Rana Chhoton, 45, son of Zillur Rahman of Bhatapara in Rajshahi City.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station said Sohel Rana Chhoton had 14 decimal lands in Eazpur bill in the village which he gave Meher and Naimul for cultivating crops.

An altercation ensued among the supporters of Sohel and Ashique, triggering a clash that left 15 people injured.

The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared three of them dead.

The bodies were sent to the RMCH morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

FARIDPUR: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death in Madhukhali Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Anwara Begum, 35, was the wife of Samar Ali, a resident of Kamarkhali Modhya Arpara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members alleged that the housewife was beaten by her husband and his family members due to an extramarital affair at around 5 pm.

Later on, she was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where she died at around 7 pm.

Dr Zaman Rasel, physician of the hospital, said the woman had injury marks on different parts of her body.

Faridpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madukhali Circle) Suman Kar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



Four people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Faridpur, on Sunday and Monday.RAJSHAHI: Three people including two brothers were killed in a clash in between two groups of villagers at Musrapara Eazpur in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.The incident happened at around 9 am that also left 12 others injured.The deceased were identified as Meher Ali, 65 and Naimul, 70, sons of Alimuddin of Kanupara Village in Godagari Upazila; and Sohel Rana Chhoton, 45, son of Zillur Rahman of Bhatapara in Rajshahi City.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station said Sohel Rana Chhoton had 14 decimal lands in Eazpur bill in the village which he gave Meher and Naimul for cultivating crops.Ashique Ali Chan of Pakri Village along with his supporters tried to occupy the land claiming it as his own at around 9 am.An altercation ensued among the supporters of Sohel and Ashique, triggering a clash that left 15 people injured.The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared three of them dead.The bodies were sent to the RMCH morgue for autopsies, the OC added.FARIDPUR: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death in Madhukhali Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.Deceased Anwara Begum, 35, was the wife of Samar Ali, a resident of Kamarkhali Modhya Arpara Village in the upazila.The deceased's family members alleged that the housewife was beaten by her husband and his family members due to an extramarital affair at around 5 pm.Later on, she was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where she died at around 7 pm.Dr Zaman Rasel, physician of the hospital, said the woman had injury marks on different parts of her body.Faridpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madukhali Circle) Suman Kar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.