Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bhandaria municipal polls: Election code violation alleged

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Bhandaria municipal polls: Election code violation alleged

Bhandaria municipal polls: Election code violation alleged

PIROJPUR, July 10: At a press conference on Monday noon Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Md Faizur Rashid (Khasru Jamadder ) alleged local MP Anwar Hossain Manju,  chairman  of Jatiya Party (JP), and his son-in-law Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury violated election rules and code of      conduct.

This is not acceptable for free, fair and credible elections, he added.

It was told at the press conference that local MP and JP chairman entered into Bhandaria Municipality  on Saturday along with hundreds of motor cycles and more than 50 micro and private car supporters with slogan in favour of his party nominated candidate; he requested voters to cast votes for bi-cycle symbol; the MP used police protocol, but as per election rules, it is a violation. On Sunday noon Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury, MP, (Faridpur-4) entered in the similar fashion.

Returning Officer informed, JP candidate Md Mahibul Hossain  Mahim has already  been showcased. He has been asked to reply within two days.

Upazila AL General Secretary and Upazila Chairman  Md Mirajul Islam, district AL Relief and Welfare Affairs Secretary Abu Bakar Montu Hawlader, freedom fighter and election conducting committee President Nesamul Haque Nanna, Bhandariaa Upazila Vice-Chairman Mashiur Rahman Mridha,  union chairmen of five unions were present at the press conference.

AL and its associate organization leaders were also present.

More than 50 journalists of print and electronic media attended  the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Giant crocodiles in Dacope rivers create panic
Ethnic students get scholarship at Kalai
Two arrested in rape cases in Munshiganj, Netrakona
Seven people killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps
Three to die, another jailed in different cases
AL leader distributes horses to char families at Sundarganj
Four murdered in Rajshahi, Faridpur
Bhandaria municipal polls: Election code violation alleged


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft