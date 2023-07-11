

Bhandaria municipal polls: Election code violation alleged



This is not acceptable for free, fair and credible elections, he added.



It was told at the press conference that local MP and JP chairman entered into Bhandaria Municipality on Saturday along with hundreds of motor cycles and more than 50 micro and private car supporters with slogan in favour of his party nominated candidate; he requested voters to cast votes for bi-cycle symbol; the MP used police protocol, but as per election rules, it is a violation. On Sunday noon Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury, MP, (Faridpur-4) entered in the similar fashion.

Returning Officer informed, JP candidate Md Mahibul Hossain Mahim has already been showcased. He has been asked to reply within two days.



Upazila AL General Secretary and Upazila Chairman Md Mirajul Islam, district AL Relief and Welfare Affairs Secretary Abu Bakar Montu Hawlader, freedom fighter and election conducting committee President Nesamul Haque Nanna, Bhandariaa Upazila Vice-Chairman Mashiur Rahman Mridha, union chairmen of five unions were present at the press conference.



AL and its associate organization leaders were also present.



More than 50 journalists of print and electronic media attended the press conference.



PIROJPUR, July 10: At a press conference on Monday noon Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Md Faizur Rashid (Khasru Jamadder ) alleged local MP Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of Jatiya Party (JP), and his son-in-law Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury violated election rules and code of conduct.This is not acceptable for free, fair and credible elections, he added.It was told at the press conference that local MP and JP chairman entered into Bhandaria Municipality on Saturday along with hundreds of motor cycles and more than 50 micro and private car supporters with slogan in favour of his party nominated candidate; he requested voters to cast votes for bi-cycle symbol; the MP used police protocol, but as per election rules, it is a violation. On Sunday noon Mojibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury, MP, (Faridpur-4) entered in the similar fashion.Returning Officer informed, JP candidate Md Mahibul Hossain Mahim has already been showcased. He has been asked to reply within two days.Upazila AL General Secretary and Upazila Chairman Md Mirajul Islam, district AL Relief and Welfare Affairs Secretary Abu Bakar Montu Hawlader, freedom fighter and election conducting committee President Nesamul Haque Nanna, Bhandariaa Upazila Vice-Chairman Mashiur Rahman Mridha, union chairmen of five unions were present at the press conference.AL and its associate organization leaders were also present.More than 50 journalists of print and electronic media attended the press conference.