Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:33 AM
Israel, Saudi normalisation a long way off, Biden says

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

WASHINGTON, July 10: Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear programme from the United States, US President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast on Sunday.
US officials have been negotiating in a bid to reach an elusive normalisation deal between the two countries.
"We're a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in an interview with "Fareed Zakaria's GPS."
Israel's energy minister expressed opposition last month to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear program as part of any US-mediated forging of relations between the countries.
Biden pointed to Saudi Arabia's decision on the eve of his visit to the kingdom last summer to open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel. The US president also noted efforts toward a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"So, we're making progress in the region. And it depends upon the conduct and what is asked of us for them to recognise Israel," Biden said in the interview.    �REUTERS



