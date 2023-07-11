Video
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023
Ukraine in NATO 'very negative' for European security: Kremlin

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

MOSCOW, July 10: The Kremlin said Monday that Ukraine's NATO membership would have "very negative" consequences for European security, ahead of the alliance's summit in Lithuania this week.
"Ukraine's membership in NATO would have very, very negative consequences for the entire security architecture in Europe, which is already half destroyed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He added that Kyiv's membership in the Western military bloc would represent "an absolute danger and a threat to our country" that would call for a "firm" response from Moscow. He did not elaborate.
NATO leaders meet in Lithuania on Tuesday for a summit set to be dominated by the alliance's response to Russia's assault on Ukraine and Kyiv's push for membership.     �AFP



