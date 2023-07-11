

Mashrafe may be appointed as mentor for WC team



Interestingly, his name has been recommended by the senior member of the team Tamim Iqbal.



Mashrafe, who retired from all forms of the game and became a politician, was a catalyst and persuaded Tamim Iqbal to revoke his retirement. The meeting was held at the residence of the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Tamim requested the Hon. Prime Minister to ensure that Mashrafe takes the new role of a mentor and the PM readily accepted the suggestion and smilingly said, "Mashrafe will be the mentor", the source aware about the development, said.



Mashrafe was the national captain in the 2019 World Cup.



It is not known how the Bangladesh national coach Chandika Hathurusinghe would react to the new appointment, if confirmed.



In the meantime, there are several instances of international cricketers who have revoked their retirement decisions. Tamim enjoyed the retirement holiday for only 24 hours.



List of a few cricketers, who revoked their retirement plans.



Bob Simpson, Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Kevin Pieterson, Carl Hooper, Tamim Iqbal, Javagal Srinath, Bhanuka Rajapaxa, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Jerome Taylor.

