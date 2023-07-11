

Hosts desperate to avoid whitewash disgrace



The match will kick-start at 2:00pm (BST).



Afghanistan had been dominating in all three departments in earlier games proving Bangladesh helpless at their ground. The home batters succumbed badly in the series starter and were able to manage 169 for nine from 43 overs and lost the match to the visitors by 17 runs according to the D/L method.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal announced retirement after that match and reversed his decision within 24 hours. He however, abstained from playing this series, and hence, Liton Das led Bangladesh in the 2nd match, which they lost by 142 runs after twin tons from Afghan openers.



Liton is likely to get 3rd opening partner in the series, as Rony Talukder will possibly replace Naim Sheikh. But the matter of worry about the hosts is the form of their middle order. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan have proven toothless so far. Tawhid Hridoy hit a fifty in the first match, and Mushfiqur Rahim did the same in the following one. Afif Hossain Dhrubo, one of the strongest claimants of the 7th position, scored four and 'not' in earlier appearances. The batters need to find them back to avoid 3-0 defeat at home soil.



Mehidy Miraz will joining with Shakib in the spinning department as Taskin Ahmed possibly will return to the side in place of injured Ebadot Hossain while Shoriful Islam is likely to succeed Mustafizur Rahman. Hasan Mahmud seems to get another chance.



Afghanistan have hardly any option to alter the winning combination as Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are ready to create tough time for hosts again. Fazalhaq Farroqi has been phenomenal throughout the series, while Afghan batters, especially Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are ready to show their class once again.



ZACS generally produces a lot of runs and helps spinners, but still toss winning skipper must be looking to bowl first due to overcast conditions.



