

Padma Bank Islamic starts its journey



Gulshan-2 branch, Agrabad branch, Comilla branch, Bogura branch, and Chandnighat branch started Islamic banking window simultaneously.



However, due to centralized transactions, customers will get Islamic banking services from any Branch or Sub-branch in the country, says press release.

Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank officially inaugurated the Padma Bank Islamic as chief guest on Sunday at Mirpur Padma Bank Learning and Talent Development Center.



High officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.



All transactions in Padma Bank Islamic will be conducted in accordance with the Central Shariah Board's regulations. Hence, customers of Padma Bank Islamic can safely conduct their business, said Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank. By launching Islamic banking, Padma Bank will play a significant role in Bangladesh's economy, he believes.



