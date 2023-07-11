

FBCCI set to hold conference on building Smart Bangladesh



The event, titled 'Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh', will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on July 15, 2023.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme as chief guest.

A preparatory meeting was held on Sunday in a CITY hotel where the heads of chambers and trade associations affiliated with FBCCI joined the meeting.



During the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin highlighted the private sector's contribution in shaping the economic progress of Bangladesh. FBCCI president mentioned that 82pc of the country's business originates from the private sector. We will discuss with the prime minister about the role of the private sector in building a Smart Bangladesh, he added.



Md. Jashim Uddin mentioned that the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 was organized to showcase the country's trade and investment potential to the world. FBCCI is going to publish a book capturing the achievements of the Summit.



The book will be presented to the Prime Minister during the business conference. It will contain the opinions of experts who participated in the summit, as well as the recommendations and policies discussed during the event. FBCCI will distribute the book to the relevant ministries of the government later, he added.



FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chaudhury Babu, former senior vice president Mohammad Ali, Monowara Hakim Ali, Vice President MA Momen, Aminul Haque Shamim, Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn, MA Razzak Khan, President of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Naser Ezaz Bijoy.



Moreover, President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and Industry (DCCI) Sameer Sattar, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Helal Uddin, and heads of member bodies of FBCCI were present at the programme.

