Three shareholder companies quit IBBL

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Three shareholder companies of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) have sold their shares and withdrawn their board nominees, according to reliable sources.

The companies are Armada Spinning Mills Limited, Kingsway Endeavors Limited, and Uniglobe Business Resources Limited. Besides selling their  shares, these companies have also withdrawn their nominee directors from the bank's board.

Earlier the state-owned Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) sold its entire stake of 3,34,68,956 shares in the Islami Bank. Subsequently, during a meeting of board of directors on May 31, the bank approved the withdrawal of the ICB director.
According to the bank's June shareholders report, the combined ownership of Islami Bank's board has decreased from 55.06 per cent to 41.90 per cent.

In June, JMC Builders Limited acquired a 2.01 percent stake in Islami Bank. Following this acquisition, Ahsanul Alam, son of Saiful Alam Masud, chairman of S Alam Group, was appointed as a director of the bank.

Ahsanul Alam currently holds the position of chairman of the country's largest privately-owned bank, marking a significant change in the bank's leadership.


