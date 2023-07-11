Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) has concluded its seventh Legal Talk seminar on "Land Laws in Bangladesh: How to Buy or Lease Property".

The seminar was held at the BMCCI secretariat in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Barrister Miti Sanjana, partner at the Legal Counsel, elaborated on the intricate legal aspects of buying or leasing property in Bangladesh at the seminar.

With her extensive experience in the legal field, Miti provided insights into the legal framework governing land laws in Bangladesh, said the release.

BMCCIs President Syed Almas Kabir made the opening statement and introduced the speaker to them at the seminar.

"This seminar is organized for those who want to understand the land law that correspondence with doing business in our country for investors at home and abroad," he said.

In her discussion, Miti mentioned how business environment came over so well despite the bitter past in policy and overall business situation. She marked several reasons why business people in Bangladesh may face challenges when it comes to land laws on buying or leasing properties.

Some of the common issues include complex legal procedures, unclear land ownership, fraudulent land deals, and lack of transparency in land transactions. Additionally, the bureaucratic process of obtaining permits and approvals can also be time-consuming and cumbersome. These factors can make it difficult for business people to navigate the legal framework governing property acquisition in Bangladesh, he said.

BMCCI Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan wraps up the seminar with concluding remark.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank Islamic starts its journey
Mobile brand Honor set to start Bangladesh journey
Thai Airways doubles daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16
FBCCI set to hold conference on building Smart Bangladesh
Three shareholder companies quit IBBL
BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws
Govt bank borrowing surges to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in FY23
Executive Motors launches BMW X1 at Tk 99 lakh


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft