BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws







The seminar was held at the BMCCI secretariat in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.



Barrister Miti Sanjana, partner at the Legal Counsel, elaborated on the intricate legal aspects of buying or leasing property in Bangladesh at the seminar.

With her extensive experience in the legal field, Miti provided insights into the legal framework governing land laws in Bangladesh, said the release.



BMCCIs President Syed Almas Kabir made the opening statement and introduced the speaker to them at the seminar.



"This seminar is organized for those who want to understand the land law that correspondence with doing business in our country for investors at home and abroad," he said.



In her discussion, Miti mentioned how business environment came over so well despite the bitter past in policy and overall business situation. She marked several reasons why business people in Bangladesh may face challenges when it comes to land laws on buying or leasing properties.



Some of the common issues include complex legal procedures, unclear land ownership, fraudulent land deals, and lack of transparency in land transactions. Additionally, the bureaucratic process of obtaining permits and approvals can also be time-consuming and cumbersome. These factors can make it difficult for business people to navigate the legal framework governing property acquisition in Bangladesh, he said.



BMCCI Senior Vice President Shabbir Ahmed Khan wraps up the seminar with concluding remark.



