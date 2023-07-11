Govt bank borrowing surges to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in FY23







The government's borrowing from the country's banking sector soared to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23, surpassing the target by Tk 8,700 crore. Initially, the target for borrowing from the banking sector in FY23 was set at Tk 1,06,334 crore.



However, it was revised to Tk 1,15,425 crore due to the government's inability to secure funds from selling national savings certificates and other sources. Of the total amount, the government borrowed Tk 98,826 crore from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from the country's commercial banks in FY23.

Bankers said the heavy borrowing from banking sector indicated poor revenue generation and difficulties in accessing alternative financing options. According to experts, such borrowing can lead to inflation, crowding out of private sector borrowing, reducing effectiveness of the monetary policy, financial instability and heightened sovereign debt risks.



When the central bank lends funds to the government, it increases the money supply in the economy through the issuance of new currency, which, in turn, can drive up consumer prices and lead to inflationary pressure, they said.



The country's banking sector is already grappling with a dearth of liquidity, leading the government to borrow heavily from Bangladesh Bank. The government increased borrowing from the commercial banks in the past three months to the tune of only Tk 1,980 crore in July-March period in FY23.



The decision to increase borrowing from commercial banks was made to alleviate the borrowing pressure on the central bank to some extent, bankers said. In June alone, the government borrowed Tk 27,216 crore from the Bangladesh Bank.



From the banking system, the government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft and issuance of treasury bills and bonds.



The government borrowing from non-banking domestic sources include government T-bills and bonds owned by non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), insurance firms, and private investors, as well as savings vehicles developed by the Department of National Savings.



The total outstanding loans of the government from commercial banks soared to Tk 2,39,615crore at the end of June 2023 against Tk 2,14,319 crore in June 2022, according to the BB data. The government's total outstanding borrowing from the bank sector increased to Tk 3.98 lakh crore at the end of June 2023 against Tk 2.74 lakh crore in June 2022.

