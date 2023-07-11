Video
OPPO Find N2 wins 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in Shanghai

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

OPPO Find N2 was named Best Smartphone in Asia at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards at MWC Shanghai on Monday. Recognized for its outstanding performance and innovative user experience, the Find N2 stood out from a competitive shortlist to claim the highly prestigious award.
GSMA's Asia Mobile Awards are the region's most prestigious accolade for the connectivity industry. The Best Smartphone in Asia Award is judged by prominent industry experts from GSMA based on criteria that include performance, innovation, and industry leadership. This year's award not only recognizes the individual strength of OPPO Find N2 but also shows OPPO's wider recognition and leadership in the industry, says a press release.
OPPO Find N2 is OPPO's second-generation flagship foldable phone. Featuring an ultra-light and durable Flexion Hinge and the industry's first aerospace-grade carbon fiber screen support frame, the Find N2 offers an incredibly light foldable experience without sacrificing durability and reliability.
The device adopts the same golden folding ratio as the original Find N and uses E6 120Hz displays for both its internal and external screens. Combined with its excellent charging and battery life, Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, and FlexForm Mode, OPPO Find N2 is a lightweight, intuitive foldable that is perfectly designed for everyday use.
Since its release at the end of 2022, OPPO Find N2 has captured the imagination of users worldwide with its innovative experiences, ushering in a new era for foldable phones. According to data from IDC, in Q1 2023, the OPPO Find N2 series ranked first in China's foldable phone market with a market share of 35.0%, helping OPPO to take the top spot in terms of overall phone shipments during the same period.
OPPO is promoting innovation-driven industry development and empowering users worldwide with smart life experiences through an extensive product ecosystem. In recent years, these efforts have been increasingly recognized at the international level.
In 2023, OPPO was named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies by Fast Company and received a total of 15 awards from the iF International Forum Design. OPPO has also won numerous awards for its products, including the 2023 Edison Best New Product Awards and the 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the OPPO Air Glass and OPPO Battery Health Engine respectively, reflecting a growing recognition of OPPO's cutting-edge technology and contributions to sustainability.  
Guided by its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World", OPPO will continue to use innovation to bring cutting-edge technology experiences to users worldwide.


