Results of Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023 announced





This brought together experts and leaders from the fields of smart applications, creativity, and information technology in Hong Kong and 16 Asian countries and regions, to celebrate shared triumphs in innovation, according to Media OutReach Newswire.

They contended for the "Public Sector and Social Innovation Category", "Lifestyle & Entertainment Category "and "Business and Commercial Category "along with 5 competitors from Israel, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The new "Best Augmented & Virtual Reality App" (Special Mention Award on VR/AR - Best Augmented & Virtual Reality App) which was introduced in this edition, was also won by a Hong Kong company.

This highly-regarded event, which marks its ninth occurrence this year, was sponsored by the "Create Hong Kong" ("CreateHK") initiative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

This initiative offers an unparalleled platform for exchange within the Asia smart app industry and also marks the first competition and award presentation to occur in-person after the pandemic.

At this year's award ceremony, The Hon. Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member for Technology and Innovation, was invited as a distinguished guest and speaker. He extended his gratitude to the WTIA and other partners for successfully organising this year's awards and congratulated all the triumphant teams. Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of CreateHK of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was invited to officiate and reveal the winners.

Keith Li, Chairman of the WTIA, expressed at the award ceremony, "It brings me great pleasure that we can host this event successfully in the Asian region again and convene experts from 16 Asian countries/ regions after pandemic. This year, participants demonstrated great enthusiasm. Following several rigorous selection stages, representatives from Hong Kong and professional judges from other Asian regions whittled down over 140 shortlisted entries to the top nine. The competition amongst these selected works was intense.

These finalist teams underwent a final round of selection this morning in Hong Kong, with 16 industry experts from across Asia countries/ regions jointly assessing to ultimately decide the gold, silver, and bronze awards for each category. One of the gold winners also received the Grand Award to acknowledge their innovative skills and their efforts in smart app development."

The "Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023" had three main award categories: Public Sector & Social Innovation Category, Lifestyle & Entertainment Category, and Business and Commercial Category. There were nine finalists, which included four from local Hong Kong enterprises.

They competed with teams from Israel, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam for the gold, silver, and bronze awards. The gold winners of each award category were further assessed to determine this year's "Asia Smart App Grand Award" recipient.



The "Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023" (ASA), organised by the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA), was held at Cyberport on June 29.This brought together experts and leaders from the fields of smart applications, creativity, and information technology in Hong Kong and 16 Asian countries and regions, to celebrate shared triumphs in innovation, according to Media OutReach Newswire.They contended for the "Public Sector and Social Innovation Category", "Lifestyle & Entertainment Category "and "Business and Commercial Category "along with 5 competitors from Israel, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.The new "Best Augmented & Virtual Reality App" (Special Mention Award on VR/AR - Best Augmented & Virtual Reality App) which was introduced in this edition, was also won by a Hong Kong company.This highly-regarded event, which marks its ninth occurrence this year, was sponsored by the "Create Hong Kong" ("CreateHK") initiative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government."ASA" stands as a major event in the Asia smart app industry, boasting partnerships from Hong Kong and 16 other Asian regions this year, including the Mainland, Israel, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, India, Cambodia and Bangladesh.This initiative offers an unparalleled platform for exchange within the Asia smart app industry and also marks the first competition and award presentation to occur in-person after the pandemic.At this year's award ceremony, The Hon. Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member for Technology and Innovation, was invited as a distinguished guest and speaker. He extended his gratitude to the WTIA and other partners for successfully organising this year's awards and congratulated all the triumphant teams. Mrs. Lowell Cho, Assistant Head of CreateHK of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was invited to officiate and reveal the winners.Keith Li, Chairman of the WTIA, expressed at the award ceremony, "It brings me great pleasure that we can host this event successfully in the Asian region again and convene experts from 16 Asian countries/ regions after pandemic. This year, participants demonstrated great enthusiasm. Following several rigorous selection stages, representatives from Hong Kong and professional judges from other Asian regions whittled down over 140 shortlisted entries to the top nine. The competition amongst these selected works was intense.These finalist teams underwent a final round of selection this morning in Hong Kong, with 16 industry experts from across Asia countries/ regions jointly assessing to ultimately decide the gold, silver, and bronze awards for each category. One of the gold winners also received the Grand Award to acknowledge their innovative skills and their efforts in smart app development."The "Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023" had three main award categories: Public Sector & Social Innovation Category, Lifestyle & Entertainment Category, and Business and Commercial Category. There were nine finalists, which included four from local Hong Kong enterprises.They competed with teams from Israel, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam for the gold, silver, and bronze awards. The gold winners of each award category were further assessed to determine this year's "Asia Smart App Grand Award" recipient.