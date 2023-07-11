Emirates launches daily services to Montreal Emirates has started daily scheduled services to its second gateway in Canada. The airline now serves Canada with 14 flights per week.





The new daily service to Montreal complements Emirates' seven weekly services to Toronto and takes the airline's North American network to 14 destinations and a total of 18 across the Americas, says a press release.





Flights are being operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration and features eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.





The daily flight departs Dubai International airport at 02:30hrs, arriving in Montréal at 08:00hrs local time. The return flight departs Montréal Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport at 10:20hrs, arriving in Dubai at 06:30hrs (local time) the next day.





Customers of Emirates and Air Canada have access to an expansive network of destinations thanks to the strategic partnership between the two airlines. In addition to over 130 destinations that Emirates flies to, through their codeshare relationship, its customers currently can access 19 Canadian destinations beyond Toronto, while Air Canada customers are able to access 17 cities in Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Far East beyond Dubai.





Additionally, Emirates passengers are able to choose from over 140 routes operated by Air Canada on an interline basis, including 27 points in Canada beyond Montréal and 53 routes between Montréal and the US and South America, while also enjoying the simplicity of flight itineraries on a single-ticket.







Emirates Skywards members can earn Miles on all eligible Air Canada flights and can redeem Miles for reward tickets across Air Canada's network.Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.