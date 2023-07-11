Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL opens priority banking center at Bangla Motor

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

EBL opens priority banking center at Bangla Motor

EBL opens priority banking center at Bangla Motor

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has opened its Sonargaon Road priority banking center at Bangla Motor. The new priority center with a dedicated relationship manager is designed to provide one-stop and value-added premium services to high-net-worth priority customers.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL formally inaugurated the center on Sunday, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "At EBL, we are committed to continuously improving our services and ensuring an exceptional banking experience for our customers. The launch of this priority center is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch banking solutions that cater to the unique needs of our esteemed customers. We believe that this new facility will strengthen our relationship with our priority customers, offering them greater convenience and catering to their financial and lifestyle needs."

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset; Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking; and Farzana Ali, Area Head, Dhaka from EBL were also present on the occasion among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank Islamic starts its journey
Mobile brand Honor set to start Bangladesh journey
Thai Airways doubles daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16
FBCCI set to hold conference on building Smart Bangladesh
Three shareholder companies quit IBBL
BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws
Govt bank borrowing surges to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in FY23
Executive Motors launches BMW X1 at Tk 99 lakh


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft