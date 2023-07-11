Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China June inflation flat as economy struggles

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

BEIJING, July 10: Chinese inflation was flat last month while producer prices sank more than expected, official data showed Monday, in the latest sign of weakness in the world's second-largest economy.
The consumer price index for June was down from the 0.2 percent seen in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, and was worse than expected as domestic demand slowed.
A 7.2 percent annual drop in the cost of pork, the staple meat in China, as well as falling oil prices that made transportation cheap, dragged down the cost of the essential goods basket, the NBS said.
Producer prices -- which measure the cost of goods at the factory gate -- tumbled 5.4 percent on-year, following a 4.6 percent slide in May.
Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected prices to sink five percent.
Poor global demand and a steep drop in raw material costs have also put downward pressure on factory prices, the NBS said.
Economic growth has slowed sharply since April after Beijing lifted strict Covid rules at the end of last year, while the yuan sits at a seven-month low against the dollar as exports drop.Authorities are coming under increasing pressure to step in with stimulus but other than a few small interest rate cuts and pledges of action there has been little of substance out of Beijing.
Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China have also dragged on the economy, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday wrapping up a visit to Beijing with no signs of a breakthrough.
Yellen said her talks with Chinese officials were "productive" but admitted there were "significant disagreements".
China has set a growth target of "around five percent" this year, one of its lowest in decades.
Growth figures for the second quarter will be released on July 17.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank Islamic starts its journey
Mobile brand Honor set to start Bangladesh journey
Thai Airways doubles daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16
FBCCI set to hold conference on building Smart Bangladesh
Three shareholder companies quit IBBL
BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws
Govt bank borrowing surges to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in FY23
Executive Motors launches BMW X1 at Tk 99 lakh


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft