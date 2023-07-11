Energypac names winners of Smile with JAC photo contest

Energypac recently organized a photo contest named 'Smile with JAC' for those using JAC vehicles with a view to allowing them an opportunity to share their experiences and journeys they complete everyday on the road.





The 'Smile with JAC' campaign was launched on 14 May and it came to an end on 24 June 2023. The contest was organised in continuation of the elaborate programs designed to celebrate JAC day.



On a regular basis, people who are making a living with JAC vehicles encounter hundreds of incidents and experiences, some of which are life-changing and worth sharing.









To encourage JAC customers to share their joyful experiences with JAC vehicles, this campaign was organized. The submission process was designed in such a way so that participants from all regions of Bangladesh could share their experiences through photos on JAC vehicle's social media page.





After careful consideration of the level of happiness portrayed through the photographs, jury panel selected the winner of this contest.





To this end, an award giving ceremony was held in the capital recently. S. M. Jashim Uddin, Chief Business Officer, Motor Vehicle Division, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. and other officials were present at the event.







After the submission and following jury panel's decision, the names of the winner of this contest were recently announced, says a press release.S. M. Jashim Uddin, Chief Business Officer, Motor Vehicle Division, Energypac Power Generation Ltd, said on this occasion, "We value our customers and the things that matter to them. We know those plying the roads face many hardships. We wanted to create a sense of community among them and foster a stronger connection between JAC and its valued customers through this campaign. This campaign has brought us closer to our customers and helped strengthen our growing relationship."