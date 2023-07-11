Video
Construction of Bangabandhu hi-tech park on final stage

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RAJSHAHI, July 10: Construction works of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-tech Park along the mind-blowing bank of the mighty river Padma in Rajshahi is on the final stage.
Aimed at establishing knowledge-based industries through ensuring area wise development the park has been established on 31 acres of land at Nabinagar area adjacent to the city with a cost of around Taka 335.31 crore.
As a whole, it is intended to generate employment opportunities for 14,000 males and females ultimately.
Around 88 percent implementation works of the "Establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park" project has so far been completed on an average.
Director of the project Engineer Fazlul Haque said there are two portions--Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Building and Sajeeb Wazed Joy SiliconTower-- in the park.
The construction of the "Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center" was completed around two and half years back while another portion "Sajeeb Wazed Joy Silicon Tower" is now at the final stage.
The infrastructure development works include land development, a 10-storeysilicon tower in the area of 2.70 lakh square feet, a substation building, internal roads and drains, boundary wall and high-speed internet.
The 62,000 square-feet IT Incubation centre with an energy-efficient state of the art office building has multipurpose training facilities, high-quality start-ups, rainwater harvesting and renewable energy sources.
He said 10 companies have, so far, been allocated spaces in Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center building while seven others in Joy Silicon Tower.
The park has started becoming an employment hub for youths creating an enthusiasm among the young generation.
At present, around 400 youths are engaged in various works, including software development, site maintenance of famous companies and file works as per demand from abroad, generating working atmospheres in the park.
Afroza Arbi Tusi, who is working in Fleet Bangladesh, said she has got chances of developing her career living in Rajshahi with her family members.
"I was very much anxious about developing my career during university life and always thought about going to Dhaka for career development," she said while talking to BSS here.
She added that Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park has become a blessing for her as it has created scopes of building careers for many youths interested in the IT sector.
 'Tech Rajshahi' has been working to deliver services related to mobile games and other software.
Mahfuzur Rahman, Chief Executive of the organisation, said they have 142 workers and 28 of them are working in the hi-tech park.
The location of the park along with its modern facilities has enhanced the brand value of his institution, he said.
Chief Executive Officer of 'MD Info' Monzurul Murshed said they have got spaces in Joy Silicon Tower and Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Building.
They have around 1,000 workers and 150 of them are working in the office as 95 percent of the workers are the residents of Rajshahi, he said.
Meanwhile, a 172-seat Star Cineplex has been opened at Sajeeb Wazed Joy Silicon Tower early this year.
Side by side with showing cinema, the Cineplex will be used for the purposes of project training and audio-visual by the entities concerned.
There are also provisions of the Cineplex for showing video documentaries to the investors from both home and abroad besides an auditorium.
The silicon tower have multipurpose facilities including two basement parking floors, high standard training, seminar and conference rooms, rentable office spaces and a lounge and recreation area.
All sorts of business environments were ensured for attracting investors from both home and abroad.
As a whole, the park will contribute a lot towards establishing a knowledge- based IT industry in Rajshahi side by side with creating a business environment through attracting domestic and foreign investors.
It will also play a significant role in the national economy through creating opportunities for new IT entrepreneurs besides creating employment scopes.    �BSS


