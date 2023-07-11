LBFL, Druto Fintech to promote CMSME finance

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) and digital lending platform Druto Fintech Ltd, have entered into a strategic partnership to facilitate easy access to Cottage and Micro (CM) finance for cottage and micro-entrepreneurs nationwide.





Agreement was signed by Md Kamruzzaman Khan, head of CMSME, on behalf of LBFL, and Abdul Gaffar Sadi, chief executive officer of Druto Fintech Ltd, at LBFL's Head Office recently, says a press release.





Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam; Head of Operations AKM Kamruzzaman, FCA of LBFL and on behalf of Druto Fintech, Chairman Shawkat Hossain; Chief Lending Officer Md Shahidul Islam; Chief Operating Officer Mohammed Tushar and other senior officials of both organisations were present at the event.





The primary objective of this collaboration is to address the financing challenges faced by Micro and Small Enterprises and offer accessible loans to promote their growth and development.

By leveraging the innovative capabilities of Druto Fintech's digital lending platform, the partnership aims to streamline the lending process and empower CMSMEs to thrive in today's competitive market.





LBFL and Druto Fintech are excited about this collaboration's possibilities, as it aligns with the broader national agenda of promoting financial inclusion and empowering CMs, adds the release.





By providing easy access to CMs finance, this partnership will contribute significantly to Bangladesh's overall economic growth and development.