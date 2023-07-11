Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad hits milestone of 8 crore customers

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Nagad hits milestone of 8 crore customers

Nagad hits milestone of 8 crore customers

Nagad, the country's leading and the world's fastest-expanding mobile financial services (MFS) operator has reached a milestone of 8 crore customers.

"Such a quick onboarding of customers in only four years of its journey is really a great achievement," Nagad said in a statement on Monday.

Nagad celebrated such an accomplishment together with the return of its brand ambassador and Bangladesh's cricket star Tamim Iqbal to international cricket after having reversed his retirement decision on Sunday July 9 last.

A cake was cut at Nagad's head office to mark these two joyous occasions.

Responding to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call, Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement. Later, he came to Nagad's office on Sunday to congratulate the company on its success in reaching a customer base of 8 crore.

During the time, Tamim Iqbal said, "Nagad will play a pivotal role in building a cashless society. It will continue to go ahead and acquire more customers at a pace even faster than it has reached the 8-crore milestone." 

He also said, "I am a member of Nagad family. I followed Nagad even before I became part of it. It is very surprising that Nagad has acquired 8 crore customers in such a quick time. I have complete trust in Nagad family. I hope our customers will double soon."

Tamim believes that Nagad is playing an important role in Bangladesh's transition towards a cashless society as planned by Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated Nagad, a digital financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, on 26 March 2019. And it in no time put a big impact on the market. In January next year, the company reached a milestone of 1 crore customers. In August of the same year, its customers increased to 2 crore. In 2021, Nagad's customers reached 3 crore in March, 4 crore in April and 5 crore in June. The number of its customers surpassed the milestones of 6 crore and 7 crore in February and December 2022 respectively.

This time having achieved the 8-crore landmark, Nagad has now become an MFS provider of having the highest number of customers in the country. 

Nagad has acquired about 51,000 on average a day over the last four years with its daily transactions now hitting BDT 1,200 crore on average.

Talking about the milestone of 8 crore customers, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, said, "The positive response that we have been receiving from our customers over the last four years encourages us to go for new innovations and expand our services. We want to bring all kinds of financial transactions of all the people in our country to a digital platform. In this way, Nagad will contribute to the country's socioeconomic development."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank Islamic starts its journey
Mobile brand Honor set to start Bangladesh journey
Thai Airways doubles daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16
FBCCI set to hold conference on building Smart Bangladesh
Three shareholder companies quit IBBL
BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws
Govt bank borrowing surges to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in FY23
Executive Motors launches BMW X1 at Tk 99 lakh


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft