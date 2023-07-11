Nagad hits milestone of 8 crore customers

Nagad, the country's leading and the world's fastest-expanding mobile financial services (MFS) operator has reached a milestone of 8 crore customers.A cake was cut at Nagad's head office to mark these two joyous occasions.Responding to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call, Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement. Later, he came to Nagad's office on Sunday to congratulate the company on its success in reaching a customer base of 8 crore.During the time, Tamim Iqbal said, "Nagad will play a pivotal role in building a cashless society. It will continue to go ahead and acquire more customers at a pace even faster than it has reached the 8-crore milestone."Talking about the milestone of 8 crore customers, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, said, "The positive response that we have been receiving from our customers over the last four years encourages us to go for new innovations and expand our services. We want to bring all kinds of financial transactions of all the people in our country to a digital platform. In this way, Nagad will contribute to the country's socioeconomic development."