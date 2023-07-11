Up to 60pc discount on bKash payment at hotels, resorts

Traveling with family or friends is now more affordable, thanks to the offer of up to 60% discount on bKash payment at selected hotels and resorts in the country, says a press release.

Customers can enjoy the discount at Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Hotel the Cox Today, Jol Torongo in Cox's Bazar and Momo Inn of Bogura till September 30, 2023.

They can also enjoy the discount at Seagull Hotel in Cox's Bazar till August 31, 2023. Besides, customers can avail BDT 750 cashback on booking through bKash payment at Sarah Resort in Gazipur till July 30.

During the campaign, travel lovers can avail up to 60% discount at Hotel Cox Today, up to 55% on Sunday-Wednesday and up to 50% on Thursday- Saturday at Jol Torongo while 50% discount at Momo Inn, 20% at Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort (except Friday and Saturday) and 50% discount at Seagull Hotel through bKash payment.

Customers will avail these offers by making payment through bKash app or dialing USSD code *247#. More details about this campaign can be found on bKash's website https://www.bkash.com/en/page/reward-holidays and official Facebook page.