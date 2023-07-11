Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak, India have largest number of employees in public sector: WB

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

ISLAMABAD, July 10: The Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators (WWBI) has estimated that in the South Asian region, both Pakistan and India have the largest public sectors with a share of 60 per cent of formal wage employment.
WWBI is the unique cross-national dataset on public sector employment and wages developed by the World Bank's 'Bureaucracy Lab'.
According to the indicators, the wage bill in South Asian countries, relative to their public expenditure, is on average, seven percentage points lower than the global average of 28 per cent. There is significant variance among countries in the region, it says.
In Afghanistan, public sector wages make up half of all public spending, yet Pakistan only spends three per cent of its public expenditure on public sector wages.
In the South Asia region, 37pc of the total public sector workforce is employed in public admi�nistration, followed by healthcare (28pc), and education (26pc).
Compared to the global average, the share of education and healthcare employees in public sector paid employment is lower in the South Asia region. Pakistan has the largest share of education employees working in the public sector workforce (around 35pc). Globally, the share of women working in the public sector is 46pc, whereas in South Asia, the share is considerably lower (24pc), yet it varies significantly across the region.
In Maldives, half of all public sector employees are women, whereas in Afghanistan and Paki�stan, females make up only 13pc of all employees.
In Pakistan, only 2pc of public administration workers are female.
Compared to private sector employees, the region's average public sector wage premium is above the global average.
Public sector employees in Pakistan have the highest wage premiums compared to their private sector counterparts (over 60pc), followed by Sri Lanka (54pc) and Nepal (40pc). However, public sector employees face a wage penalty in Afgha�nistan (around 20pc).
In the South Asia region, almost all individuals employed in various public sector institutions enjoy a wage premium compared to all formal wage employees.
On average, India has the highest pay for public sector occupations in the region. Government economists and hospital nurses get paid around 2.6 times more than the global average.    �Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank Islamic starts its journey
Mobile brand Honor set to start Bangladesh journey
Thai Airways doubles daily flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route from July 16
FBCCI set to hold conference on building Smart Bangladesh
Three shareholder companies quit IBBL
BMCCI holds seminar on Bangladesh land laws
Govt bank borrowing surges to Tk 1.24 lakh crore in FY23
Executive Motors launches BMW X1 at Tk 99 lakh


Latest News
Afghanistan were one step ahead of Bangladesh: Hamid
Probe-body formed to look into citizens' data leak
2 killed, six injured in Mymensingh road accidents
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya due in Dhaka Tuesday
Two held with drugs in Patuakhali
Farmer died from electrocution in Kushtia
One-point Movement: BNP sits with four allies
Youth hacked dead in Nilphamari
Two killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Feni
Son kills man for taking revenge of mother's humiliation: RAB
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija's bail stayed for 4 months
'ARSA commander' killed in gunfight at Ukhiya camp
BNP leader Khokon's bail upheld
Two siblings among 3 killed in clash over land dispute
Saudi-based ITFC to give $1.4b for BD fuel imports
Two teenagers killed in Panchagarh road crash
Three killed, 30 injured in a clash over jackfruit auction
Criticise for country's welfare, not to damage it
Petrobangla fined Tk 500,000 after Aedes mosquito larvae found
Ethnic students get scholarships in Joypurhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft