Tuesday, 11 July, 2023, 2:29 AM
IBBL elects Dr Tanveer Ahmad as Vice Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

IBBL elects Dr Tanveer Ahmad as Vice Chairman

IBBL elects Dr Tanveer Ahmad as Vice Chairman

Dr. Tanveer Ahmad has been elected as Vice Chairman of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL), says a press release.

He completed MBBS in 2009 from University of Science and Technology Chittagong and obtained Doctor of Medicine degree in cardiology in January 2017 from Sir Salimullah Medical College under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

He joined United Hospital in 2017 in the Post Doctor Felloship Program in the Department of Cardiology and is currently working as a cardiologist in the same Hospital. He has been very active in both national and international conferences in his practicing field, most notable of which was representing Bangladesh in the emerging leaders summit of Asia Pacific Society of Cardiology. He was awarded scholarship for observer fellowship in USA in the year 2023 under the PHA program. He has more than 30 presentations and publications in national and international Seminars and Journals. He participated in many workshops and training programs in home and abroad including focused courses in USA, South Korea and India.
He is the life member of Bangladesh Cardiac Society, Bangladesh Society of Cardiac Intervention and Bangladesh Echocardiographic Society. Besides he is also the Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Heart Failure & Research Foundation and Board member of IPDI Foundation (Interactive Professional Development Initiatives).


