AIBL sponsors 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad

A0l-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has become the Title Sponsor of 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad with the aim of love of science among students, science research and selection of the Bangladesh team for the International Junior Science Olympiad.





Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman handed over the sponsorship cheque of Taka Twenty Lac to Vice President of Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB) Munir Hasan and General Secretary Professor Dr. Farsim Mannan Mohammadi on Sunday, says a press release.





Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury of the Bank was also present in the occasion.





Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and coordinator of Junior Science Olympiad Mahmood Mim were present in the occasion.