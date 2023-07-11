Video
Tuesday, 11 July, 2023
NBL holds half-yearly business review

Published : Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A half-yearly business review meeting was held with the Branch managers of National Bank Dhaka South Region. The day-long meeting was held at the National Bank Training Center in New Eskaton, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, provided guidance to the branch managers of National Bank Limited's Dhaka North Region and Corporate branches on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans and ensuring the highest level of customer service. He discussed in detail the bank's business activities and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Among them, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were present with the Executives of various divisions of the bank's head office at the half-yearly business review       meeting.
Notably, on July 8, 2023, a half-yearly business review was held with the managers of Dhaka North Region and Corporate Branches.


