Banking: A mixed bag in Q3FY23







As per monthly economic update statistics published by Bangladesh Bank (BB) it is shown that the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased in Q3FY23, primarily driven by private commercial banks (PCBs). The gross NPL ratio reached 8.80 per cent, indicating a rise from the previous quarter.



PCBs witnessed a significant increase in their NPL ratio to 5.96 per cent. The banking sector faces the challenge of managing and recovering these non-performing loans effectively.

During the quarter the foreign commercial banks and the specialized banks maintained their NPL ratios at 4.91 per cent and 12.80 per cent, respectively, in Q3FY23, almost similar to the previous quarter.



However, the state-owned banks (SCBs) observed a slight decline in their gross NPL ratio, dropping to 19.87 per cent in Q3FY23 from 20.28 per cent in the previous quarter, the central bank's January-March (Q3) data of the last fiscal shows.



The Bangladesh Bank monthly update published in June this year shows that the overall capital adequacy ratio of the banking system remained stable, but there were slight decline in the capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR).



The PCBs' CRAR decreased to 13.08 per cent, while SCBs observed a decline to 5.90 per cent. These declines highlight the need for banks to ensure adequate capital buffers to withstand potential risks and maintain financial stability.



Profitability of the banking industry moderated in Q3FY23, with a decline in both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). The net profit of the banking sector decreased, partly due to a fall in non-interest income. The overall ROA and ROE reduced to 0.39 per cent and 6.82 per cent, respectively. SCBs and PCBs experienced declines in their ROA and ROE figures as well, signalling the importance of enhancing profitability in a challenging operating environment, the BB data shows.



Bank deposit growth saw a surge of 6.6 per cent, attributed to the removal of deposit interest rate restrictions. However, bank advance growth experienced a slight decrease to 13.0 per cent. This change led to a rise in the overall advance-deposit ratio, which reached 79.36 per cent. Banks must carefully manage their lending activities while ensuring a healthy balance between deposit and advance growth.



The BB's June report says despite tightening liquidity conditions in the first two quarters of FY23, Q3FY23 saw a modest rise in excess liquidity. This increase was mainly driven by higher deposit growth compared to moderated advance growth and reduced foreign currency sales by the central bank.



Excess liquidity improved to 9.1 per cent of total demand and time liabilities (TDTL), indicating a slight positive shift, the monthly data shows.



When contacted a senior official in the BB said the banking sector's performance in Q3FY23 exhibited a mixed picture, characterized by rising non-performing loans, declining capital adequacy ratios, moderated profitability, and a delicate balance between deposit and advance growth.



He said the sector faces challenges related to NPL management, supervision, and loan recovery. The tightening liquidity conditions and depreciation of the Bangladeshi Taka add further complexities. It is crucial for banks to adopt robust measures to address these challenges and ensure the sector's resilience and stability.



