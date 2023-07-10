Video
SC clears way for probe against BFF officials

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division on Sunday upheld a High Court directive that had earlier asked the authorities to inquire into alleged corruption and money laundering of government's funds by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) high ups.

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also upheld a status quo order delivered by the High Court staying the probe relating to corruption and misuse of FIFA funds by the Bangladesh Football Federation high ups.

The apex court came up with the order after disposing of a joint petition filed by BFF president Kazi Salahuddin and its senior vice-president, Abdus Salam Murshedy, challenging the High Court's order to probe into the allegations.

The authorities concerned can now probe into allegations of misuse of government funds but not misuse of FIFA funds following the apex court order, Advocate AM Amin Uddin, counsel for Murshedy told reporters after the apex court gave the order.

During the hearing, attorney general AM Amin Uddin submitted that the allegations of misuse of FIFA funds should be halted as FIFA itself was investigating into the matter.

Amin said that FIFA suspended Bangladesh Football Federation General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for two years, and his appeal against the suspension was still pending with FIFA.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan opposed the prayer to halt the inquiry, claiming that the allegations against BFF high-ups, which included misappropriation of funds, misuse of funds, and failure in the procurement process, were very serious.

The High Court on May 15 asked the youth, sports secretary, the ACC's chairman, the National Board of Revenues Chairman, the chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Department's chief to hold inquiries into the allegation of misuse of government and FIFA funds by BFF officials.

The HC bench came up with the order after hearing a public interest writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Syed Syedul Haque.

The court also asked the government authorities to explain in four weeks why their failure to initiate an inquiry into corruption, money laundering, and misappropriation of funds by BFF president Kazi Salahuddin, senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, and the federation's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag would not be declared as illegal.

The Appellate Division' chamber judge  earlier  asked the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission to maintain status quo on the ACC's ongoing probe relating to corruption and misuse of FIFA funds by BFF officials.


