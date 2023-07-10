Video
Two to die for killing gardener 22 years ago

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court sentenced two people to death for killing a gardener of a nursery in Kurmitola area in the capital nearly 22 years ago.

The death row convicts are Mustafizur Rahman alias Liton and Anwar Hossain alias Anarul. They were absconding.

Judge M Ali Ahmed of Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka delivered the judgment on Sunday.

As per record of the case, the victim Abul Hossain was the Chief Gardener in a nursery located at city's Kurmitola area. The killers dumped the dead body inside a manhole in the Kurmitola area on September 5 in 2001 following personal enmity. In this connection the Chowdhury Nursery owner Abu Taher filed a case with the Cantonment Police Station accusing unknown persons. Police submitted charge sheet accusing Mustafizur and Anarul on November 11 of that year. The two convicts confessed their crime before a Metropolitan Magistrate. Later they went on hiding after getting bail.


