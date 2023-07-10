Fire in garbage dump at Matarbari Thermal Power Project under control after 8 hours







Four firefighting units brought the fire under control at 8:00pm on Saturday, said Atish Chakma, an official of the Cox's Bazar Fire Service department, who was at the spot.



"Fire brigade personnel reached the spot around 12:00pm on Saturday after receiving information about the fire. Since then, efforts have been made to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control at 8:00pm," he said.

Waste has been stored in the open field of the project area over a large area. In addition to wood, there are various construction materials, including iron parts and broken tins. Initially, it is believed that the fire started while cutting some of this waste with an electrical device, added Atish.



A company named Cool Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited is implementing the thermal Power Project at a cost of Tk 52,000 crore.



Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, executive director of the project, said the pile of waste is far away from the project. The fire will not affect the project area. There is no harm in burning the materials in the waste pile. �UNB



