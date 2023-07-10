Highest six deaths, 836 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs





A total of six dengue patients died across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the death toll to 73 this year.



The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported admissions of 836 patients with dengue fever from the mosquito-borne disease in the latest daily count.





Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its regular statement mentioned that during the period, 836 more patients were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease in the country.



A total of 2,750 dengue patients, including 1,968 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 12,954 dengue cases, 10,131 recoveries this year Dengue disease has spread to 57 districts of the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, adding that outbreak of this disease may increase further in August and September months.



"Dhaka has the highest number of dengue cases in the country. Of the total infection, 60 percent dengue cases were recorded in the city," he told reporters at his residence at Garpara in Manikganj on Sunday.



The health minister said, "Already, 67 people have died from dengue disease across the country and 12,000 people infected. Among them, about 2,500 people are still receiving treatment in various



hospitals and more than 9,000 people have discharged from hospitals after treatment."



He said, "Dengue is more this year due to more mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are breeding more due to rain and stagnant water in various places. The only way to control dengue is to reduce mosquitoes. If there are fewer mosquitoes then people would be less affected by dengue."



The health minister said, "Many dengue patients admitted in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital and Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital. We are continuing works to check the disease."



He urged City Corporation and municipal authorities to spray more insecticide and remove stagnant water wherever it accumulates.



The minister also said, "Breeding of Aedes mosquito is more where there are multi-storied buildings. There are garages under those buildings where water accumulates."



Zahid Maleque said not only the government will not be able to control dengue but also the people will have to come forward.



Every yard should be cleaned and insecticide should be sprayed to destroy the larvae in mosquito breeding places, he added.



