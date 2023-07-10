91 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die till July 8: Ministry







Among the deceased, 69 were men and 22 women.



The ministry's hajj bulletin released on the night of 8 July revealed that 75 hajj pilgrims died in Mecca, five in Medina, seven in Mina, two in Arafat, and one each in Jeddah and Muzdalifah.

As of Sunday, a total of 29,004 hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 76 flights after completing hajj.



These flights were operated by three airlines, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines conducting 28 flights, Saudi Airlines conducting 31 flights, and Flynas operating 17 flights.



This year, some 122,884 Muslims embarked on 325 flights to perform hajj. The first return flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on July 2. �UNB



