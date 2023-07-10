Trade with India starts in rupees tomorrow







Once the transaction method is implemented, the two countries will be able to directly exchange import and export prices using taka and rupees without the involvement of any third currency. This will reduce the pressure on the dollar in the transactions between the two countries.



However, the amount of export earnings in rupees can only be spent in Indian currency to meet import liabilities. No bank or trader can settle import liabilities by buying rupees with dollars or any other foreign currency.

The trading will be through Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank and State Bank of India in the Bangladesh part while transactions will be done through the State Bank of India and ICICI Bank in Indian part.



On Tuesday, a ceremony will be held to inaugurate the official transaction in rupees. Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will inaugurate the programme on the virtual platform, according to the central bank sources.



The chief executives of the respective banks and officials of the Indian High Commission will be present in the event organized on this occasion.



President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan and Vice-President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem will be present as special guests. Apart from this, Sonali Bank Managing Director Afzal Karim and Eastern Bank Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar will be present as guests.



In this regard Saturday, the managing director of the state-owned Sonali Bank Ltd Afzal Karim said, "We have already completed the preparations for starting transactions in rupees." Accounts opened in State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. A SWIFT communication system has been launched with these two banks. Now a trader can open LC for Rupee.

He also said that Bangladesh exports about US$2 billion to India annually. Imports from the country are about $14 billion. Now if these $2 billion can be settled in rupees, it will reduce the pressure on the foreign exchange. Besides, if the export can be increased in the future, then the opportunity will increase.



Bangladesh Bank said that after the launch of this programme, if the banks want to do LC in Rupee, Bangladesh Bank will allow it. Any trader in Bangladesh who wants to open an LC for import or export can do so in Rupee.



Discussions for import-export trade between Bangladesh and India through a currency swap system or own currency exchange have been going on for almost a decade. When two countries conduct trade between themselves in their own currency, avoiding the dollar or any other currency, it is called a 'currency swap arrangement' in fiscal terms. Now the journey of transactions in that system will start on Tuesday. However, in this journey, transactions will start only in Rupee. That is, instead of dollars, the letter of credit (LC) will be opened and traded in rupees. Later the transaction will be approved in rupees.



India, however, started trading with many countries in its own currency, the rupee, in addition to the US dollar. But the country is going to start bilateral trade with Bangladesh for the first time in rupees. Due to the huge trade deficit between the two countries, the pressure on the US dollar will reduce to some extent and the foreign exchange reserves of the two countries will be relieved. Economists and businessmen say that as Bangladesh's exports to India gradually increase, the possibility of trade in rupees will increase.



The Managing Director of Eastern Bank said, "We applied for transactions in both rupees and taka. The Reserve Bank of India has also approved it. Now when the transaction process starts, initially the transactions will be in small amounts of Rs. It will increase gradually. Apart from this, transactions in rupees will also be introduced later."



He said, "This transaction process will be positive for our trade. Transactions in this way will gradually help reduce the pressure on the dollar. There will be less dependence on the dollar in terms of trade between the two countries. But this is only for business, not for general travelers."



Economist and chairman of PKSF Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, "This is a good initiative, something to be welcomed." In fact, dependence on a single currency is not good. It creates many problems. In that case, this initiative is definitely good."



But he thinks it should be done through a good system. In this context, he said, "We actually do a lot of things. Don't think about what problems will happen before. In this case, after starting this transaction process, what can be the problem should be thought of in advance. But I welcome this initiative."



Mohammad Hatim, Vice-President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "Transactions in rupees will reduce dollar dependence somewhat, which is good for the country in the current context. But the rupee has special advantages, so the deal is biased."



"Due to the large trade gap with India, we could not start trading in taka this time, but we will have to think about it in future," he suggested.



According to available data, more than 25 lakh Bangladeshis visited India on tourist visas in 2019.

Their main travel destinations include religious ceremonies, leisure and medical treatment.



According to the International Monetary Fund, dealing in the rupee will not help build a country's foreign exchange reserves until the agency includes the currency in its SDR (Special Drawing Rights) basket. Inclusion in the SDR basket means that the currency will be considered an internationally convertible currency.



The IMF included the yuan as the fifth currency in the SDR basket in 2016, alongside the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen and British pound.



Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said, "In the beginning, there will not be much transaction in rupees. Suppose a person who exports clothes in India imports raw materials from other countries in dollars.



He said, "Because if he buys in rupees, he has to convert rupees to dollars again to import raw materials. And If that happens, he will lose. Only with India which has import and export trade that is worth Rs. It can be two million dollars at most."



In response to another question, he said, "India will not take Bangladesh money in return for what we import because we are a deficit country. What will India do with the currency of a deficit country? If our exports increase, then maybe that will happen."



