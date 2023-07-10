Furore, blame game over citizens’ info leak





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said that the cyber units of the country have already started working over leaking information of the Bangladeshi citizens.



While talking to media after a meeting held at the ministry on security issues ahead of the National Mourning Day to be observed on August 15, Kamal said, "We are waiting to know the actual matter. Our cyber units have started working to know the specific information."





Regarding the process of handing over the NID issues under Home Ministry, Kamal said, "NID service is yet not under our hands. This process is still in the hands of the Election Commission. There are some legal complications. After completing those, it will come to Home Ministry soon. Since then we can work fully."



In response to a single-point movement of BNP to oust the government, the Home Minister said, "The anti-government elements including the militants and anti-liberation forces, which are always involved with conspiracies, always considered August for their work. We had seen August 15 and August 21. August is their favourite month. After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they had tried to kill the Prime Minister. I don't know whether BNP is giving similar indication."



"They are telling about strict movement, but the people have rejected them and their movements. The people are giving any support or assistance to their movements. That's why they have always given deadlines, but failed to get any result. If the people are not involved, it's not a movement at all," he said, adding, "The issues of law and order will be monitored by the law enforcement agencies."



Minwhile, NID Director General (DG) AKM Humayun Kabir said on Sunday that the National Identity Card (NID) server is secure. He made the statement at a press conference at Agargaon Election Building in the capital on Sunday.



Regarding the leak of personal information of citizens, he said that they did not see any threat involving their server.



However, 171 organisations working with the Election Commission are being investigated whether any information has been leaked from them.



The DG said that 171 organisations take serviced from the Election Commission's server, it may be from some of those who take service from us.



"We will investigate and identify the websites from which the information has been leaked," he said. He also said that the responsible would lose the contract if they are found guilty.



In the press conference, system manager Muhammad Ashraf Hossain said that NID's server was not hacked. The servers of the service providers may have been hacked. He also claimed that there is no threat against the NID server.



Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak has attributed the issue of data leak from a government website to non-compliance with CERT instructions and technical errors.



"This was not a result of hacking but rather a system vulnerability that exposed personal information of citizens on the government portal," he said.



The State Minister said this while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the 'Bangabandhu International Cyber Security Awareness Award 2023', in collaboration with UNDP Bangladesh, held at the Bangladesh Computer Council Auditorium on Sunday.



TechCrunch, an American online news platform focusing on high tech and startups, reported on July 7 that a Bangladeshi government website has leaked the personal information including full names, phone numbers, email addresses, and national ID numbers of millions of Bangladeshi citizens.



TechCrunch said it was able to verify that the leaked data was "legitimate" through using a portion to query a public search tool on the affected website. The government website apparently returned other data contained in the leaked database, such as the name of the person who applied to register, as well as - in some cases - names of their parents.



Palak said a 'Data Protection Act' is in its final stage. "The act aims to incorporate necessary precautions to prevent such unwanted incidents in the future and ensure the integrity of data," he said.



Palak emphasized the importance of establishing CERT (Computer Incident Response Team) teams within every institution for safeguarding and overseeing the protection of 29 sensitive information infrastructures (CII).



These teams would operate under the guidance of CERT, organized by the ICT department, he said.



Stressing the significance of awareness and technical knowledge in data protection, Palak stated that a collective effort is required to maintain a safe cyber world. He identified four levels of focus-individual, family, institutional, and society-and urged people to prioritize them.



"We need to raise awareness to protect ourselves from cyber attacks. If someone intends to steal money or information, they can accomplish it through a cyber attack," Palak said.



He further emphasized the need to educate the young generation on topics such as digital signatures, cyber security, and responsible social media usage. He also highlighted the importance of technical competence and stressed that securing national cyberspace requires collaborative efforts, "as no country can achieve it alone."



The event, chaired by Information and Communication Technology Department Secretary Md Samsul Arefin, was attended by Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Abu Saeed Md Kamruzzaman, Director General of Digital Security Agency, Ranjit Kumar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council, Van N Nguyen, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, and Sadat Rahman, the recipient of the International Children's Peace Prize, among others.

