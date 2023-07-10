Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM formally invited to attend BRICS Summit

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the next BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Bangladesh received the formal invitation from the host but it could not be known immediately whether the Prime Minister will attend it or not.

Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs Faruk Khan confirmed UNB about the formal invitation.

BRICS leaders are expected to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa from 22 - 24 August 2023.

The Summit will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

BRICS leaders will engage with business during the BRICS Business Forum and engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and other mechanisms during the Summit.

South Africa will also continue its Outreach to Leaders from Africa and the global South and hold a BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will welcome if BRICS invites Bangladesh formally to join the group of five member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"We will surely join once they invite us. We are yet to receive any formal letter (inviting us to join). BRICS leaders are thinking of taking some emerging economies - around eight new countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Bangladesh," he told reporters.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking: A mixed bag in Q3FY23
SC clears way for probe against BFF officials
Record rain in 40 years deluzes Delhi
Two to die for killing gardener 22 years ago
Ensure free dengue testing and treatment: GM Quader
BD likely to sign 25-year deal to import power from Nepal
Fire in garbage dump at Matarbari Thermal Power Project under control after 8 hours
Highest six deaths, 836 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft