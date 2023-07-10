15 injured during BCL-Jubo League clash in Barishal







The two groups clashed at Kashipur in the city after paying homage to Bangabandhu with newly elected City Mayor Khokan Serniabat.



At least 15 people from both sides were injured in the clashes. All of them are undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospitalm, said police.

Riaz Bhuiyan, a former leader of the Metropolitan Chhatra League, said the fight between two parties broke over a trivial matter. It was a misunderstanding.



Helaluddin, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, said there was a fight between the two sides.



So far, neither side has complained. If a complaint is made, action will be taken after investigation.



Earlier, newly elected Mayor of Barisal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah Khokon Serniabat and State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim went to Tungipara with their followers to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. �UNB



BARISHAL, July 9: At least 15 persons were injured when a clash broke out between members of the Chhatra League and Jubo League in Barishal city on Saturday evening.The two groups clashed at Kashipur in the city after paying homage to Bangabandhu with newly elected City Mayor Khokan Serniabat.At least 15 people from both sides were injured in the clashes. All of them are undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospitalm, said police.Riaz Bhuiyan, a former leader of the Metropolitan Chhatra League, said the fight between two parties broke over a trivial matter. It was a misunderstanding.Helaluddin, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, said there was a fight between the two sides.So far, neither side has complained. If a complaint is made, action will be taken after investigation.Earlier, newly elected Mayor of Barisal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah Khokon Serniabat and State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim went to Tungipara with their followers to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. �UNB