Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

15 injured during BCL-Jubo League clash in Barishal

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BARISHAL, July 9: At least 15 persons were injured when a clash broke out between members of the Chhatra League and Jubo League in Barishal city on Saturday evening.

The two groups clashed at Kashipur in the city after paying homage to Bangabandhu with newly elected City Mayor Khokan Serniabat.

At least 15 people from both sides were injured in the clashes. All of them are undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospitalm, said police.

Riaz Bhuiyan, a former leader of the Metropolitan Chhatra League, said the fight between two parties broke over a trivial matter. It was a misunderstanding.

Helaluddin, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, said there was a fight between the two sides.

 So far, neither side has complained. If a complaint is made, action will be taken after investigation.

Earlier, newly elected Mayor of Barisal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah Khokon Serniabat and State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim went to Tungipara with their followers to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 injured during BCL-Jubo League clash in Barishal
YPSA rejoinder
Momen wants China to play important roles in mitigating crises in world
Two Rohingya camp inmates arrested for killing fellow man
HC orders to pay arrears of BSMMU non-resident docs
MD, chair of pest control company remanded again
95 researchers of JnU in the world's best list
4 to die for 1971 war crimes in Jashore


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft