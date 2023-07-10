Fakhrul sets up big expectations from next Wednesday’s BNP rally







Speaking at a 'Youth Rally', he also said the next national election must be arranged under a non-party neutral caretaker government as the last two polls have proved no credible voting can be held under the Awami League regime.



"There'll be a rally in Dhaka on the 12th of July next from where a new declaration will come. Through that declaration, a new journey to restore democracy will begin," Fakhrul said.

In recent weeks, BNP in general and Fakhrul in particular have been sounding out a new, final phase of their movement to topple the government, that will be centred on a single, overriding demand: the government's immediate oustre.



He said the youth must play a significant role in the fresh journey to get back democracy by waking up the people from all walks of life.



"We all have to jump into this new movement to save democracy and free Khaleda Zia and establish a government, parliament and state for the people by defeating this demon regime," the BNP leader said.



BNP's associate bodies-Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal organised the 'Youth Rally' at the Alia Madrasa field in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city. �UNB

