BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP has secret ties with Israel and its intelligence agency.

 "BNP has secret relations with Israel and its intelligence agency. The meeting of a representative of the Israeli intelligence agency with a senior BNP leader was exposed to media. BNP is always involved in such anti-state activities," he said in a statement. Quader, also the and road transport and bridges minister, said with a view to creating confusions, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made a false statement about the use of Israeli technology to hack the phones of opposition leaders.

Such an irresponsible statement, delivered by a political leader, is very shameful, he said. The AL general secretary said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was vocal in favour of the liberation movement of the people of Palestine and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is also vocal in establishing the rights of the Palestinian people.

Recalling Bangladesh's historic relations with Palestine, he said Sheikh Hasina had invited Yasser Arafat, the then president of Palestine, to the in celebration of the silver jubilee of the Bangladesh's independence. Quader said Mirza Fakhrul could not present any specific evidence about phone hacking and that is why it is illegal to make sweeping comments on such a sensitive issue without any evidence.     �BSS


