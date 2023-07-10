|
3 drown in boat capsize in Teesta
LALMONIRHAT, Jul 9: Three people went missing after a boat capsized in heavy tides in the Teesta river, under Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district, on Sunday morning.
The missing people -- Fazlu Miah, 60, Ahedul Islam, 58, and Shafiqul Islam, 55 -- are residents of Dakshin Gardimari village under the upazila. Local witnesses said the boat carrying some 10 farmers was crossing the river at 8:30am.
Shah Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Hatibandha Police Station, confirmed the incident saying that efforts are on to rescue the missing people.