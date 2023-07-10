Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 drown in boat capsize in Teesta

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent


LALMONIRHAT, Jul 9:  Three people went missing after a boat capsized in heavy tides in the Teesta river, under Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district, on Sunday morning.

The missing people -- Fazlu Miah, 60, Ahedul Islam, 58, and Shafiqul Islam, 55 -- are residents of Dakshin Gardimari village under the upazila. Local witnesses said the boat carrying some 10 farmers was crossing the river at 8:30am.
The boat sank in heavy tides in the river at the west end of Hajir Mor in Dhubni area, under Singimari union of the upazila, they said, adding that all the farmers except the trio managed to swim to the shore.

Shah Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Hatibandha Police Station, confirmed the incident saying that efforts are on to rescue the missing people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul sets up big expectations from next Wednesday’s BNP rally
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
3 drown in boat capsize in Teesta
GST admission test for specialized subjects from July 10
Land price dispute delays Bay Terminal
Mutation hearing dates to be informed over phone by AI
Prepare now for Fourth Industrial Revolution: PM
BSMMU doctors to go on hunger strike for better pay


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft