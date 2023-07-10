GST admission test for specialized subjects from July 10







Convener of the Technical Committee of GST Admission Test and Vice-Chancellor of Chandpur University of Science and Technology Nasim Akhtar informed on Sunday. He said that the schedule has already been published on the GST admission website. He also said the admission process will be completed by the respective university authorities.



According to the admission test schedule for specialized subjects, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University's Music department admission test will be held on July 10 to 12, Theater and Performance studies and Film and Media studies department admission test on July 11 and 12 and Fine Arts department exam will be held on July 12. Besides, the admission test will be held on July 14 in the Department of Fine Arts and Architecture of Khulna University.

Meanwhile, Jagannath University admission test will be held on July 15 in Fine Arts department, July 16 in Film and Television department, and July 17 and 18 in Music and Drama department. In Islamic University, the admission test of Fine Arts department will be held on July 17 and the Physical Education and Sports Science department admission test will be held on July 18 and 19.



The admission test for specialized subjects of 22 general, science and technology universities for the academic year 2022-23 has been announced. The tests will be held from July 10 to 19.Convener of the Technical Committee of GST Admission Test and Vice-Chancellor of Chandpur University of Science and Technology Nasim Akhtar informed on Sunday. He said that the schedule has already been published on the GST admission website. He also said the admission process will be completed by the respective university authorities.According to the admission test schedule for specialized subjects, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University's Music department admission test will be held on July 10 to 12, Theater and Performance studies and Film and Media studies department admission test on July 11 and 12 and Fine Arts department exam will be held on July 12. Besides, the admission test will be held on July 14 in the Department of Fine Arts and Architecture of Khulna University.Meanwhile, Jagannath University admission test will be held on July 15 in Fine Arts department, July 16 in Film and Television department, and July 17 and 18 in Music and Drama department. In Islamic University, the admission test of Fine Arts department will be held on July 17 and the Physical Education and Sports Science department admission test will be held on July 18 and 19.