Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

GST admission test for specialized subjects from July 10

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
JnU Correspondent

The admission test for specialized subjects of 22 general, science and technology universities for the academic year 2022-23 has been announced. The tests will be held from July 10 to 19.

Convener of the Technical Committee of GST Admission Test and Vice-Chancellor of Chandpur University of Science and Technology Nasim Akhtar informed on Sunday. He said that the schedule has already been published on the GST admission website. He also said the admission process will be completed by the respective university authorities.

According to the admission test schedule for specialized subjects, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University's Music department admission test will be held on  July 10 to 12, Theater and Performance studies and Film and Media studies department admission test on July 11 and 12 and Fine Arts department exam will be held on July 12. Besides, the admission test will be held on July 14 in the Department of Fine Arts and Architecture of Khulna University.

Meanwhile, Jagannath University admission test will be held on July 15 in Fine Arts department, July 16 in Film and Television department, and July 17 and 18 in Music and Drama department. In Islamic University, the admission test of Fine Arts department will be held on July 17 and the Physical Education and Sports Science department admission test will be held on July 18 and 19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul sets up big expectations from next Wednesday’s BNP rally
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
3 drown in boat capsize in Teesta
GST admission test for specialized subjects from July 10
Land price dispute delays Bay Terminal
Mutation hearing dates to be informed over phone by AI
Prepare now for Fourth Industrial Revolution: PM
BSMMU doctors to go on hunger strike for better pay


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft