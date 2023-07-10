Mutation hearing dates to be informed over phone by AI







Apart from this, after completion of the Mutation services, the service recipient can also provide feedback on the quality of the service through similar system.



Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Sunday made the disclosure while inaugurating 'Country-wide assessment of the quality of land services through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and notification of smart nomination hearing' at the Bhumi Bhavan Auditorium located in Tejgaon of the capital on Sunday.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman presided over the event.



Saifuzzaman said that the ministry has entered a new era by launching this service and starting to provide land services with the help of the AI technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), which is really a huge achievement and a revolution.



"This is a service-oriented ministry. We are working with that in mind and trying to do what we are doing sustainably. We are setting up the system in such a way that there would be no scope for corruption. But we think the land ministry still has a long way to go," he added.



A service center will be set up in all districts in continuation of the success of the 'Citizen Service Center' established in the Bhumi Bhavan in the capital, he informed.



He also said that the 'one-way' system of calling the date of mutation hearing will be upgraded to 'two-way' from next September. As a result, citizens will be able to participate in the conversation and learn more about the services they have applied for. This services that would be provided in different regional dialects including Sylhet and Chattogram will also be verified.



For the first time among the government agencies of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Land has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) automatic voice call system.



