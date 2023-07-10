Prepare now for Fourth Industrial Revolution: PM







Hasina highlighted the importance of high-quality education and research to propel the country forward while handing out awards to the recipients of the Prime Minister's Fellowship 2023-23 at her office on Sunday.



"We have established many specialised universities for science and technology. We have even built an aeronautical university. One day we will land on the moon and make aeroplanes. We built the [aeronautical] university with that ambition. We've even set up an aeronautical centre," she said.

The premier also looked back on her own academic experiences and the challenges she faced. "My younger sister [Sheikh] Rehana and I couldn't finish our studies. Our father was repeatedly imprisoned during our childhood, which affected our studies.



"In 1975, I was pursuing my master's degree, while Rehana was studying for her intermediate exams at a girls' college. I took her with me to London, but we were unable to return."



No amount of wealth can be compared to the value of education, Hasina said.



With the fourth industrial revolution on the horizon, the head of government also stressed the need to nurture a diverse and skilled labour force.



"Bangladesh must move forward and be on par with the rest of the world. We don't want to be left behind. I am attaching importance to research in various fields, although we're lagging a bit in the health sector," she said.



Hasina also underlined the vision of transforming the country into a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.



"In only 14 years, Bangladesh has progressed in all aspects. We have been able to do that. We also have to learn from nature. If we heed the knowledge that nature provides, the progress we make will become people-centric." �bdnews24.com



