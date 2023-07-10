Video
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:57 AM
Home Back Page

BSMMU doctors to go on hunger strike for better pay

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Physicians attending postgraduate residency programmes at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have launched a 'hunger strike' to press home their demands for a higher monthly allowance, timely payments, and clearance of dues.

The trainee doctors began occupying the Central Shaheed Minar premises at 10:00am on Sunday. They plan to continue their demonstration until 5:00pm.

Earlier on Saturday, postgraduate physicians affiliated with the BSMMU and the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS), who are not on the government payroll and are considered private trainee doctors, began observing an indefinite work stoppage.

They are calling for their monthly allowance to be increased to Tk 50,000 from Tk 20,000 and have vowed not to waver on their stance until the demands are met.

"We don't want to be out on the streets. We want to go back to the hospital so that patients don't suffer. We will return to work if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepts our demands," said Dr Nurunnabi, general secretary of the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association The trainee doctors are struggling to support their families on Tk 20,000 a month, which often goes unpaid, according to him.

"We get our allowance after six months. How are we supposed to go on [without any pay] for that long? We have families. We want the allowance to be paid every month."

"We have sent memoranda to the BSMMU, the BCPS and the health directorate. But we have yet to receive a response. They said our demands were reasonable."    �bdnews24.com


