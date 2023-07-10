

48 scholars receive PM’s Fellowship 2023-24



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday conferred the fellowship to them at a function in the Shapla hall of her office here for pushing their master's and PhD.



Of them, 38 Master's fellows and 10 PhD fellows gained the scholarship to pursue their higher studies in the world's top-ranking universities abroad including the USA, UK, Australia and Canada.

The Prime Minister's Fellowship was introduced in 2018 for improving the knowledge and capacity of the civil service, academia, and the qualified citizens of the country.



Under this fellowship programme, the selected fellows are sent to different reputed foreign universities abroad including the USA, UK, Australia and Canada.



Since the commencement of the fellowship programme, some 239 Master's fellows and 98 PhD fellows have so far gone abroad to pursue their higher studies in the global reputed universities.



To claim the scholarship for PhD, applicants at first must secure, by their own capacity, admission to one of the 100 highest-ranking universities around the world.



In case of claiming the fellowship for Master's, an applicant must obtain, by their own capacity, administration to one of the 200 top-ranking universities around the globe. Once the admission is confirmed, only then one can apply for the scholarship under the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the prime minister's office.



State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah also spoke on the occasion.



GIU Director General Dr Mohammad Abdul Latif delivered the welcome speech.



Two fellows -Shibly Islam and Afifa Anjuman- as well as Deputy Secretary of Internal Resources Division AM Alamgir Kabir who already pursued PhD obtaining this scholarship, spoke on this occasion sharing their feelings. �UNB



