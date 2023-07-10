Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 July, 2023, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

48 scholars receive PM’s Fellowship 2023-24

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

48 scholars receive PM’s Fellowship 2023-24

48 scholars receive PM’s Fellowship 2023-24

As many as 48 scholars from different sectors received the Prime Minister's Fellowship 2023-24 to pursue their higher studies in the world's reputed universities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday conferred the fellowship to them at a function in the Shapla hall of her office here for pushing their master's and PhD.

Of them, 38 Master's fellows and 10 PhD fellows gained the scholarship to pursue their higher studies in the world's top-ranking universities abroad including the USA, UK, Australia and Canada.

The Prime Minister's Fellowship was introduced in 2018 for improving the knowledge and capacity of the civil service, academia, and the qualified citizens of the country.

Under this fellowship programme, the selected fellows are sent to different reputed foreign universities abroad including the USA, UK, Australia and Canada.

Since the commencement of the fellowship programme, some 239 Master's fellows and 98 PhD fellows have so far gone abroad to pursue their higher studies in the global reputed universities.

To claim the scholarship for PhD, applicants at first must secure, by their own capacity, admission to one of the 100 highest-ranking universities around the world.

In case of claiming the fellowship for Master's, an applicant must obtain, by their own capacity, administration to one of the 200 top-ranking universities around the globe. Once the admission is confirmed, only then one can apply for the scholarship under the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the prime minister's office.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah also spoke on the occasion.

GIU Director General Dr Mohammad Abdul Latif delivered the welcome speech.

Two fellows -Shibly Islam and Afifa Anjuman- as well as Deputy Secretary of Internal Resources Division AM Alamgir Kabir who already pursued PhD obtaining this scholarship, spoke on this occasion sharing their feelings.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul sets up big expectations from next Wednesday’s BNP rally
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
3 drown in boat capsize in Teesta
GST admission test for specialized subjects from July 10
Land price dispute delays Bay Terminal
Mutation hearing dates to be informed over phone by AI
Prepare now for Fourth Industrial Revolution: PM
BSMMU doctors to go on hunger strike for better pay


Latest News
Global Covid-19 cases now over 691 million
Biden in Britain ahead of NATO summit
UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war' as air raid kills 22
PM Hasina formally invited to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Approaching country's internal issues to foreigners anti-state activities: Hasan
Stocks witness flat
BRICS summit to be 'physical' despite Putin warrant: South Africa
Bhutanese King makes brief stopover in Dhaka
BNP has secret ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Quader
Pori Moni didn't appear at court, judge expresses resentment
Most Read News
Educational instts reopen amid dengue risk
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
BCL leader held over rape of teenager on hospital rooftop
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Ex-speaker Jamiruddin Sircar acquitted in corruption cases
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Chemical gallon explosion leaves one dead at Keraniganj factory
Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Not hacked, websites vulnerability responsible for leaking: Palak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft