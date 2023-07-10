DNCC anti-mosquito drive: Over Tk 6 lakh fined on 2nd day





Regional executive officers and executive magistrates conducted simultaneous operations in 10 areas of DNCC, said Mokbul Hossain, Public Relations Officer of the corporation.

Besides, four more regular cases were filed.

DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman, Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Col Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar, all Regional Executive Officers, Councillors and senior officials of DNCC joined in the mosquito eradication campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said "We have been working in the field to eliminate mosquitoes since before the monsoon season. We have added members of BNCC and Bangladesh Scouts to the campaign." �UNB