DNCC anti-mosquito drive: Over Tk 6 lakh fined on 2nd day
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) collected a total of Tk 6.15 lakh in fines from 16 cases for finding larvae on the second day of its month-long special anti-mosquito campaign that began on Saturday (July 8).
Regional executive officers and executive magistrates conducted simultaneous operations in 10 areas of DNCC, said Mokbul Hossain, Public Relations Officer of the corporation.
Besides, four more regular cases were filed.
DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman, Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Col Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar, all Regional Executive Officers, Councillors and senior officials of DNCC joined in the mosquito eradication campaign.
In addition, Assistant Health Officers along with mosquito eradication workers went around the streets in different areas to make people aware of dengue and destroy mosquito breeding grounds.