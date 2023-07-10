Video
Seminar on Planetary Health held at JU

Published : Monday, 10 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
JU Correspondent

A seminar titled 'Planetary Health: Bangladesh and Geoinformatics' was held on Sunday noon at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus.

JU Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS organized the seminar at the Senate Hall.

Canadian York University Research Fellow Prof Byomkesh Talukder spoke as keynote speaker while JU Public Health and Informatics department Professor Tajuddin Sikder was present as a discussant.

The seminar shed light on the importance of environmental management in dealing with global climate change and the process of conducting development activities with emphasis on public health.

JU Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS Director Prof Sheikh Tawhidul Islam moderated the seminar.



